Zach Neto News: Two thefts in win
Neto went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Neto remains sizzling at the plate -- he's hit safely in his last 11 games. In that span, he's 16-for-45 (.356) with seven steals and seven extra-base hits. The shortstop missed three weeks at the start of the season while finishing up his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. It hasn't taken him long to settle in -- he's batting .290 with four home runs, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, seven steals and five doubles across 65 plate appearances.
