Zach Penrod Injury: Gets MRI on elbow

Penrod is dealing with a sore left elbow and was sent in for an MRI on Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox will wait on the results of the MRI before a prognosis is made available, but at the very least, Penrod will likely be shut down for a few days with the injury. The 27-year-old southpaw made seven appearances in relief for Boston last September and is competing for a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen.