Zach Pop News: Pitching in rookie ball

Pop (elbow) has struck out three batters and has given up two unearned runs on one hit and one walk over two innings in his two appearances since being assigned to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last Tuesday.

While attending spring training with the Blue Jays, Pop developed elbow inflammation late in camp and was cast off the 40-man roster shortly before Opening Day. The Blue Jays then released him April 2, with Pop catching on with Seattle on a minor-league deal two weeks later. The right-hander spent the past month recovering from the elbow issue and building up at the Mariners' extended spring training facility before being cleared to make his organizational debut last week. Once he gets more time in Arizona to shake off some of the rust, Pop will likely report to the Mariners' top minor-league affiliate in Tacoma.