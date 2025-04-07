Fantasy Baseball
Zach Swanson headshot

Zach Swanson Injury: On mend from Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Swanson will miss the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

A prep righty out of Washington, Swanson got an over-slot $722,500 bonus in the ninth round of last year's draft. His innings will need to be monitored anyway next season, so the Tigers will likely give him plenty of time to recover before a pro debut sometime next summer.

Zach Swanson
Detroit Tigers
