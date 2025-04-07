Zach Swanson Injury: On mend from Tommy John surgery
Swanson will miss the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.
A prep righty out of Washington, Swanson got an over-slot $722,500 bonus in the ninth round of last year's draft. His innings will need to be monitored anyway next season, so the Tigers will likely give him plenty of time to recover before a pro debut sometime next summer.
