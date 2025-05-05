Zack Gelof Injury: Pausing rehab stint

The team has paused Gelof's (wrist) rehab assignment after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his ribs, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof was sent out on a rehab stint with Triple-A Las Vegas that started Tuesday as he continues to work back from surgery on his right wrist, but he's now being bothered by his ribs. He'll be shut down from swinging a bat until he can get the stress reaction under control, likely pushing his 2025 debut to late May in a best-case scenario.