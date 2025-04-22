Zack Kelly News: Set to be optioned to Triple-A
The Red Sox will option Kelly to Triple-A Worcester prior to Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The transaction will clear a spot on the active roster for Brayan Bello (shoulder) will is slated to make his season debut. Kelly boasts an 11:2 K:BB over 10 innings this season but has also surrendered 10 runs across his seven appearances.
