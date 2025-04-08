Zack Thompson Injury: Throws from 100 feet on flat ground

Thompson (lat) has progressed to throwing from 100 feet on flat ground, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thompson was diagnosed with a left lat strain in early March and will require a standard spring training buildup before he's ready for games. The left-hander was shifted to the 60-day injured list Monday, so he won't be eligible for activation until late May. Thompson is likely to be assigned to Triple-A Memphis once he's healthy.