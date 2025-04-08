Fantasy Baseball
Zack Thompson headshot

Zack Thompson Injury: Throws from 100 feet on flat ground

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Thompson (lat) has progressed to throwing from 100 feet on flat ground, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thompson was diagnosed with a left lat strain in early March and will require a standard spring training buildup before he's ready for games. The left-hander was shifted to the 60-day injured list Monday, so he won't be eligible for activation until late May. Thompson is likely to be assigned to Triple-A Memphis once he's healthy.

Zack Thompson
St. Louis Cardinals
