Zack Wheeler News: Extends scoreless streak

Wheeler (6-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Athletics.

Wheeler hasn't given up a run over his last three starts, surrendering just nine hits and five walks while adding 22 strikeouts across 19.2 innings in that span. He's also won four straight starts while allowing no more than two runs in any of his last seven outings. Wheeler is now at a 2.42 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 88:14 K:BB across 70.2 innings over 11 starts this season. He's been one of the most reliable pitchers in the majors this year, and his next start is projected to be at home versus Atlanta.