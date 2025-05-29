Zack Wheeler News: Falls to Atlanta
Wheeler (6-2) took the loss Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader with Atlanta. He allowed six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings.
It was a tough night for Wheeler, who gave up season-highs in runs and walks while failing to make it through six innings for just the second time in 12 starts this year (both coming against Atlanta). The 35-year-old Wheeler's ERA now sits at 2.96 with a 0.92 WHIP and 94:18 K:BB across 76 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Toronto.
