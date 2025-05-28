Zack Wheeler News: Game postponed Wednesday
Wheeler won't start as scheduled Wednesday against Atlanta since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The contest will be made up via a split doubleheader Thursday, with Wheeler set to take the ball for Game 2, per Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The veteran right-hander hasn't given up a run in his past three starts and has a 2.42 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 88:14 K:BB across 70.2 innings this year.
