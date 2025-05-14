Zander Mueth Injury: On IL at Single-A

Single-A Bradenton placed Mueth on the 7-day injured list April 13 with an undisclosed injury.

There's no official report on his injury, but Anthony Murphy of Bucs on Deck reports that Mueth threw a pitch in his April 13 start and then looked to be in pain, holding around his armpit on his throwing side, so this could end up being a serious arm injury. Mueth was charged with three earned runs without recording an out in that final appearance, and he gave up five earned runs in four innings in his first start for the Marauders, so he sits with an 18.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in four innings. The No. 67 overall pick in 2023, Mueth has big-time strikeout stuff, but he walked more batters (24) than he struck out (23) in 22.2 innings at Single-A in 2024.