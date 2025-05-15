Zebby Matthews News: Expected to start Sunday for Twins

The Twins are expected to recall Matthews from Triple-A St. Paul to start Sunday in Milwaukee, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Simeon Woods Richardson was optioned to St. Paul on Thursday and the vacancy he leaves in the rotation will be filled by Matthews. The soon-to-be 25-year-old Matthews has been dominant this season at St. Paul, posting a 1.93 ERA and 38:9 K:BB over 32.2 innings covering seven starts. Matthews held a 6.69 ERA in nine outings last season for the Twins but boasted a 43:11 K:BB in 37.2 frames. He should be picked up in fantasy leagues where he's available.