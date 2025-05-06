Zyhir Hope News: Strong start at High-A
Hope is slashing .272/.359/.485 with four home runs, four steals and a 25.4 percent strikeout rate in 27 games for High-A Great Lakes.
As the weather heats up in the Midwest League and he gets more acclimated to High-A pitching, Hope's numbers could tick up even further, but it's been a great start to the year for the Dodgers' top prospect. Hope produced at a similar pace last year at Single-A (.287 average, nine homers, eight steals) but was limited to 54 games due to a shoulder injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now