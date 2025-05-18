Aaron Gordon Injury: Dealing with Grade 2 strain

Gordon, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder, has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, and it now appears "physically improbable" that he suits up, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gordon sustained the hamstring injury in the final minutes of Thursday's Game 6 win. Charania reported that the 29-year-old forward is exploring ways to play in Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup, though realistically, he would need several weeks to recover from the injury. If Gordon is unable to suit up, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther and Russell Westbrook are candidates for an uptick in playing time.