Aaron Gordon Injury: Game-time call Sunday

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 11:44am

Gordon, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, will go through his pregame warmup and be a game-time decision, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

While a Grade 2 left hamstring strain would normally require several weeks of recovery, Gordon has been exploring ways to suit up for Game 7 after sustaining the injury in Thursday's Game 6 win, per Shams Charania of ESPN. If the 29-year-old forward is ruled out for Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther and Russell Westbrook (hand) are candidates for increased workloads.

