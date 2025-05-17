Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon Injury: Officially questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Gordon (hamstring) has officially been listed as questionable for Game 7 against the Thunder on Sunday.

Gordon was anticipated to be listed as questionable on the injury report, so this outcome is not surprising. As reported by Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports earlier Saturday, Gordon is expected to be a game-time call for Sunday's game. If he doesn't suit up, guys like Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther could be asked to step up and handle bigger roles in this do-or-die game.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
