Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Gordon is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Thunder due to right calf tightness, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Gordon recently missed three straight games due to an ankle injury but is now dealing with a right calf issue again. He missed nine consecutive games earlier in the season due to a calf injury, but it's unclear if they are related. If Gordon can't return Sunday, Russell Westbrook, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji are candidates for increased roles.