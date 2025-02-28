Aaron Gordon Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Head coach Mike Malone said the doesn't expect Gordon to play Friday against the Pistons, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Gordon rolled his left ankle during the Nuggets' loss to the Bucks on Thursday. Malone said that Gordon "wasn't moving the way we've become accustomed to seeing [Gordon] move," and it appears the veteran forward will be sidelined for Friday's contest. Gordon's absence paves the way for Zeke Nnaji to see more playing time or even for Michael Porter to move to the four spot in the Nuggets' lineup, per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post. If he's officially ruled out, Gordon's next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Celtics.