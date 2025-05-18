Aaron Gordon News: Available Sunday
Gordon (hamstring) is available and starting in Sunday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Gordon sustained a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in the final minutes of Thursday's Game 6 victory, though he'll play in Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the 29-year-old forward is limited due to the hamstring injury, which could open up more playing time for Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther and Russell Westbrook.
