Aaron Gordon News: Cleared to suit up Sunday

Gordon (ankle/calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

As expected, Gordon will shake off a probable tag due to right calf injury management and a lingering left ankle sprain. The 29-year-old forward will likely continue to draw the start at center due to Nikola Jokic (ankle) being sidelined. Gordon has played in four of the club's last five games, averaging 26.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.8 assists across 32.5 minutes per contest.