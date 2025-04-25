Aaron Gordon News: Efficient from deep in loss
Gordon registered 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and seven rebounds across 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Gordon finished as the club's third-leading scorer Thursday, albeit in a losing effort. The 29-year-old forward also knocked down multiple triples for the first time this series. Gordon has averaged 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds across 38.7 minutes per game during the first round.
