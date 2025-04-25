Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Efficient from deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:50am

Gordon registered 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and seven rebounds across 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gordon finished as the club's third-leading scorer Thursday, albeit in a losing effort. The 29-year-old forward also knocked down multiple triples for the first time this series. Gordon has averaged 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds across 38.7 minutes per game during the first round.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
