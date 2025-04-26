Aaron Gordon News: Highlight play seals victory

Gordon ended Saturday's 101-99 win over the Clippers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes.

Gordon took advantage of a wayward shot courtesy of Nikola Jokic, stealing a two-point victory with a last-second put-back dunk. In what was one of the more unbelievable playoff victories in recent memory, the Nuggets were able to hold on despite a dominant last quarter by the Clippers. The series will now head back to Denver for a pivotal Game 5.