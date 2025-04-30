Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon News: Plays well in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Gordon chipped in 23 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 victory over the Clippers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Nikola Jokic had a rare off night shooting the ball, but Gordon and Jamal Murray were able to step up with a combined 66 points. Gordon has been excellent through five postseason games, averaging 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 three-pointers on 49.2 percent shooting from the field.

