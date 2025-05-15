Aaron Gordon News: Shooting woes, hamstring a bother

Gordon closed Thursday's 119-107 victory over the Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes. The 29-year-old forward also appeared to be dealing with an issue in his left hamstring.

Gordon struggled with efficiency in Game 6, scoring a playoff-low five points. About the hamstring, he said postgame, "I feel OK. We'll see. I'm going to start the recovery process now and make sure I'm getting ready for Game 7," per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. Gordon will have two days of rest until Sunday's Game 7, though his status remains worth monitoring.