Aaron Gordon News: Three-point dagger seals victory
Gordon contributed 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes during Monday's 121-119 win over the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Gordon made his second game-winner of the postseason, this time a three-pointer with less than three seconds remaining in the contest. Denver trailed for the majority of the game before a final-quarter surge saw the team emerge victorious. Although he serves as more of a role player for the Nuggets, Gordon has been a pillar of consistency thus far in the postseason, something he will be looking to continue when the two teams meet again Wednesday.
