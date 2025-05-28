Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith headshot

Aaron Nesmith Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Nesmith (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Nesmith has been dealing with an ankle sprain, but has been able to play through the injury. The 25-year-old forward is coming off a 16-point performance in Game 4 and is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in this series. He's also been remarkably efficient in the shooting department, going 54.1 percent from the field and 61.9 percent from deep.

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
