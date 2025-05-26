Aaron Nesmith Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Nesmith (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Knicks on Tuesday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle indicated that Nesmith will be a game-time decision, meaning the team will likely see how his ankle responds in warmups before a decision is made. Nesmith rolled his right ankle during the third quarter of Sunday's contest, but he was able to come back into the game late in the fourth quarter. Nesmith finished the contest with eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 26 minutes.