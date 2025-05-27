Aaron Nesmith News: Plays key role despite injury

Nesmith accumulated 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 win over the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nesmith played through an ankle sprain suffered during the Game 3 loss, scoring in double digits for the fifth time in the past six games. He continues to play a key role on both ends of the floor, typically tasked with defending the opposition's primary assets. Through four games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Nesmith has averaged 16.5 points, 1.5 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per contest.