Aaron Nesmith News: Returns to game Sunday
Nesmith (ankle) is back in Sunday's Game 3 against the Knicks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Nesmith rolled his right ankle during the third quarter of Sunday's contest, but he was able to come back into the game late in the fourth quarter with the Knicks surging back into the game. Despite returning to the game, the injury could be something to monitor ahead of Tuesday's Game 4.
