Aaron Nesmith News: Upgraded to available
Nesmith (ankle) is available for Thursday's Game 5 against the Knicks, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Nesmith will play through an ankle sprain, which he originally suffered in Game 3. The 25-year-old sharpshooter has been an integral part of Indiana's playoff run, having averaged 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks and 2.9 three-pointers while shooting 51.9 percent from downtown over 14 games in the 2025 postseason. Nesmith will also be tasked with trying to slow down Jalen Brunson in Game 5.
