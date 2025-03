Wiggins (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Wiggins sat out of Saturday's game against the Pistons due to an illness, but he will be able to play Sunday. Over his last five appearances, Wiggins has averaged 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes per contest.