Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 9:56am

Wiggins will come off the bench during Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal-round series against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wiggins finished the regular season on a strong note for Oklahoma City with three straight impressive performances as a starter, racking up 80 points during that span. However, he'll retreat to a bench role in Game 1 against Memphis on Sunday, with the Thunder going with their usual starters to get the NBA playoffs underway.

