Aaron Wiggins News: Back to bench Sunday
Wiggins will come off the bench during Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal-round series against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Wiggins finished the regular season on a strong note for Oklahoma City with three straight impressive performances as a starter, racking up 80 points during that span. However, he'll retreat to a bench role in Game 1 against Memphis on Sunday, with the Thunder going with their usual starters to get the NBA playoffs underway.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now