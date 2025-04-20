Aaron Wiggins News: Back to bench Sunday

Wiggins will come off the bench during Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal-round series against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wiggins finished the regular season on a strong note for Oklahoma City with three straight impressive performances as a starter, racking up 80 points during that span. However, he'll retreat to a bench role in Game 1 against Memphis on Sunday, with the Thunder going with their usual starters to get the NBA playoffs underway.