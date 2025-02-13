Aaron Wiggins News: Retreating to bench

Wiggins isn't starting Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins performed well in a spot start Wednesday while Chet Holmgren received a night off, as he finished with 11 points, five boards, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes. However, Wiggins will return to his usual bench role Thursday due to Holmgren being back in action.