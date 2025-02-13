Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 6:20pm

Wiggins isn't starting Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins performed well in a spot start Wednesday while Chet Holmgren received a night off, as he finished with 11 points, five boards, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes. However, Wiggins will return to his usual bench role Thursday due to Holmgren being back in action.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
