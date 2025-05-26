NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 26

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

DraftKings NBA

Slate Overview

OKC at MIN: Thunder lead series 2-1

Injuries to Monitor

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,400) at Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off his least productive performance of the postseason, with just 26.5 DK points in Game 3, where he tallied 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting, two rebounds, six assists and a block in 28 minutes of action. Although he faces another tough outing in Game 4, it is likely he does better, as he has proven able to step up on the road this postseason with more than 30 points in three of his previous five road playoff games.

Forwards/Centers

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($7,800) vs. Thunder

McDaniels continues to fill in the gaps for a talented starting group and is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks through 13 appearances this postseason. He logged a series-high of 32.0 DK points in Game 2, and he finished with over 20.0 DK points in each of the last eight games. He is also likely to thrive at home, where he shot 6.1 percent better from the field, compared to on the road this season.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($9,400) at Timberwolves

Williams logged a postseason low of just 25 minutes in the last game, where he also walked away with a postseason-low 20 DK points. However, he is averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in the playoffs and will likely come up with a much better effort, along with the rest of his squad in Game 4. Despite his shooting percentage struggling slightly, he averaged increased scoring on the road this season, so as long as the game does not get out of hand again, Williams can be expected to help lead his side.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($10,000) vs. Thunder

Randle responded from a dud performance in Game 2, as he delivered 34.5 DK points while helping lead his squad to the blowout win in Game 3. He showed improved scoring and shooting percentages at home as opposed to on the road this season and should come up influential once again.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($11,800) vs Thunder

Edwards reached the 30-point mark in the last two games and amassed exactly 54.8 DK points in each of the outings. He is surely looking to bring another demonstrative effort in Game 4 at home, where he has the chance to even the series and set himself up for a legitimate shot at making the NBA Finals. Although he averaged less scoring and a decreased shooting percentage at home this season, he also had fewer turnovers and more free throws, which points to efficiency in other areas and should help ensure he fills the stat sheet again.

Mid-Range Money

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($6,600) vs. Thunder

Gobert got out to a slow start to the series but came up with his most productive of the three outings with 24.8 DK points in Game 3. He may continue to see a slightly limited role as his squad goes for a more versatile lineup, but he will surely see his fair share of minutes, where he will continue to have the opportunity to rack up easy DK points on the glass.

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,400) vs. Thunder

DiVincenzo has been unimpressive in the conference finals, turning in a series-high of just 20.3 DK points in Game 1. Nonetheless, he faces an ideal moment to step up and shine as a difference maker, especially considering he showed notably better shooting and scoring numbers at home this season.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($3,600) vs. Thunder

Alexander-Walker has scored in double digits in back-to-back games and is averaging 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 blocks per game in the conference finals. He has a great chance to keep the momentum rolling with another home game, and he should continue to see significant playing time to match up against the Thunder's length and speed.

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($4,400) vs. Thunder

Conley continues to get the job done, keeping things organized for the Timberwolves. He is averaging 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists this postseason and should be up for another solid outing on home court, where he shot an improved rate from long range this season.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,000) at Timberwolves

Despite finishing with a playoff-low 4.8 DK points in the last outing, Wallace continued to handle significant playing time and only saw his numbers suffer as the entire squad was blown out. He can be expected to continue to see around his playoff average of 22.2 minutes per game, and he can rack up DK points in a flash with great defensive instincts.

Aaron Wiggins, Thunder ($1,000) at Timberwolves

Wiggins tallied fewer than 10 DK points in all but one of the last six games, during which span he delivered a high of 24.5 DK points. He should continue to see enough playing time to turn in substantial value with just a couple of favorable bounces.

