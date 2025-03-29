Abdullah Ahmed Injury: Out with shoulder issue
Ahmed missed Friday's G League game against the Capital City Go-Go with a left shoulder issue.
It's possible Ahmed was held out for the first leg of this back-to-back set -- the Knicks have a rematch scheduled against the Go-Go on Saturday. Ahmed has played a minor role for the Knicks this season with an average of 18.3 minutes in 15 appearances.
Abdullah Ahmed
Free Agent
