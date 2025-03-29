Fantasy Basketball
Abdullah Ahmed

Abdullah Ahmed Injury: Out with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Ahmed missed Friday's G League game against the Capital City Go-Go with a left shoulder issue.

It's possible Ahmed was held out for the first leg of this back-to-back set -- the Knicks have a rematch scheduled against the Go-Go on Saturday. Ahmed has played a minor role for the Knicks this season with an average of 18.3 minutes in 15 appearances.

Abdullah Ahmed
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
