A.J. Lawson News: Logs double-double off bench

Lawson posted 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 124-102 loss to Dallas.

Lawson led the Raptors in rebounds Friday and finished the game with his second double-double of the regular season. He has scored in double digits in five of his last six games, and over that span he has shot 53.1 percent from the field while connecting on 38.1 percent of his three-point attempts. Lawson will look to finish on a strong note in Sunday's regular-season finale against San Antonio.