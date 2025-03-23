A.J. Reeves News: Logs season high in G League win
Reeves finished with 23 points (7-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-79 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Reeves recorded a game- and season-high mark in points while operating off the Birmingham bench Saturday. The 25-year-old has played for three different G League teams this season, and he has scored double-digit points in only two of his 22 appearances. He is averaging just 10.1 minutes per game on the season.
A.J. Reeves
Free Agent
