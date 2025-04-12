Al Horford Injury: Out for regular-season finale

Horford is out for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a right knee sprain.

The Celtics will rest all of their top players for the regular-season finale, meaning Boston will give extended minutes to non-regulars for this matchup versus Charlotte. Horford will have almost a full week of rest before the Celtics start their playoff run on April 19 against a to-be-determined opponent. This means Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta are likely to handle an expanded role in the frontcourt Sunday.