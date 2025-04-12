Al Horford Injury: Out for regular-season finale
Horford is out for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a right knee sprain.
The Celtics will rest all of their top players for the regular-season finale, meaning Boston will give extended minutes to non-regulars for this matchup versus Charlotte. Horford will have almost a full week of rest before the Celtics start their playoff run on April 19 against a to-be-determined opponent. This means Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta are likely to handle an expanded role in the frontcourt Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now