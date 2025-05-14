NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, May 14

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Boston and Golden State are up against it as both teams face elimination in Game 5. Boston's aspirations for a repeat grew fainter after Jayson Tatum's Achilles rupture, and although the Warriors have had some success in finding a rhythm without Stephen Curry, the Timberwolves are firing on all cylinders and poised to put the series away at home. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and I've got you covered with my favorite FanDuel selections for the evening.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday.

BOS Jayson Tatum (Achilles) - OUT

Tatum's ruptured Achilles tendon will force the All-Star out of action, and it will be at least 2026 before he sees the floor again. I'll outline players who can assume some of the load later in the article.

GSW Stephen Curry (hamstring) - OUT

The Warriors have settled into a rotation to account for Curry's absence, but they've been unable to close the deal with the new-look lineup. We'll examine who fills the gap in production and make decisions on who to select in this elimination game.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have no players in the five-figure range tonight, making the elites more attainable. Anthony Edwards ($9,600) and Jimmy Butler ($9,000) are the only two players in the $9k range. Butler was unable to replicate his excellent Game 3 result, but Edwards turned in a 45.3-FDFP performance and continued his excellent run of production in this series. He's definitely on my list this evening.

A highly popular pick given Tatum's injury will be Jaylen Brown ($8,600), who will need to get things humming early to keep the Celtics in the series. Those looking for contrarian value at this level can investigate Jalen Brunson ($8,900), who turned in a slate-breaking 62 FDFPs in Game 3.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($7,600) @ BOS

Several players have eligibility at PF and C, but Towns remains the best exclusive center on the board. While his totals have left a bit to be desired, his floor has been steady. He'll also have an easier time with Tatum absent from the frontcourt.

Julius Randle, MIN ($7,700) vs. GSW

Golden State's deficiencies in the paint have allowed Randle to run rampant throughout this series, and he's had an excellent run after a tepid outing in Game 1. He's averaged 49.8 FDFPs over the past three contests and is a great value-beating option at his current salary.

Derrick White, BOS ($7,400) vs. NYK

The differential between White and Brown is minute, but with Brown's roster ship expected to be through the roof, I'm more inclined to give White a slot. There's little doubt that he'll be slightly more involved in the offense with Tatum off the floor.

Jalen McDaniels, MIN ($5,800) vs. GSW

McDaniels eked out a double-double in Game 4, and he could have had a better evening with increased shot volume. If he can put the rebound total together with at least 10 shot attempts, he'll be one of the slate's best values.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW ($5,500) @ MIN

Although Kuminga is still in a sixth-man role, he's kept the Warriors in this series with solid contributions, and he'll likely get at least 30 minutes in Game 5. We'll need a few players below $6k to balance our lineup, and Kuminga is first off the list.

Buddy Hield, GSW ($5,100) @ MIN

We saw a regression from Hield in Game 4. It's a common occurrence from the sharpshooter, who relies heavily on success beyond the arc. His salary is necessary to offset some of our spend-up picks, but he'll need to be hot from downtown to make this a worthwhile endorsement.

Al Horford, BOS ($4,900) vs. NYK

Although Kristaps Porzingis ($5,400) will see more time with Tatum out, I expect Horford will rise to the occasion. He's a battle-tested playoff veteran who could pop with upside in the new scheme, and we have the advantage of PF eligibility in addition to his center designation.

Also consider: Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,400) @ BOS

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.