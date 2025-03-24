Al Horford Injury: Out Monday, as expected

Horford has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings due to a left big toe sprain, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Though Horford is being listed with an injury, he's effectively getting a rest day for the second leg of a back-to-back set. He played 30 minutes in Sunday's 129-116 win over the Trail Blazers, finishing with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes.