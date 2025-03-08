Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Flirts with double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 11:07pm

Horford ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Lakers.

Horford fared well as the team continued to cope with Kristaps Porzingis' (illness) absence. Horford has landed on the injury report recently as well, exposing a slim list of options when both big men are absent. It seems that Horford is able to work through his sprained toe, as he logged 37 minutes and didn't need much relief.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
