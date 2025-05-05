Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso News: Elite two-way performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 11:19pm

Caruso recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, six assists, two blocks and five steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Caruso was fantastic despite the loss, providing elite production on both ends of the floor. He was one of only two Thunder players to score at least 20 points, while the seven combined steals and blocks marked a season high. Although he continues to come off the bench, Caruso's impact cannot be overstated, and he will likely play a key role for Oklahoma City as the series progresses.

