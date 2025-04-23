Alex Caruso News: Makes impact off bench

Caruso totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 win over the Grizzlies in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Caruso wasn't utilized much in Game 1 due to the lopsided score, playing 12 minutes without a single point. Game 2 was a little closer, however, and was more indicative of what Caruso's role could look like going forward.