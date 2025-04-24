Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Pivotal performance in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 10:39pm

Caruso amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 23 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over Memphis in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Caruso turned in a vintage performance, tallying five defensive stats as the Thunder stole the victory against the Grizzlies. Despite an injury-plagued season, this is exactly why Oklahoma City acquired Caruso in the first place. His ability to play lock-down defense takes some of the pressure off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. The two teams will face off again Saturday, where the Thunder will look to wrap up the series.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now