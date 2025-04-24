Alex Caruso News: Pivotal performance in Game 3 win

Caruso amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 23 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over Memphis in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Caruso turned in a vintage performance, tallying five defensive stats as the Thunder stole the victory against the Grizzlies. Despite an injury-plagued season, this is exactly why Oklahoma City acquired Caruso in the first place. His ability to play lock-down defense takes some of the pressure off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. The two teams will face off again Saturday, where the Thunder will look to wrap up the series.