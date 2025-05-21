Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Quiet in Game 1 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Caruso registered nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Caruso didn't offer a lot in the victory, used somewhat sparingly as the Thunder walked away with a comfortable victory. After having scored double-digits in four straight games, Caruso turned in a relatively empty performance, failing to record a defensive stat. With that said, he will almost certainly be called upon to play a key role throughout the series, something he has done throughout the season. The two teams will lock horns again Thursday, with Oklahoma City looking to assert itself before heading to Minnesota.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
