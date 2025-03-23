Alex Morales News: Grabs 11 boards in G League loss

Morales logged six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 97-91 G League loss to the Charge.

Morales put together a solid all-around performance Saturday, posting a game-high seven assists and adding a season-high five steals. The 27-year-old pro has produced at least 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in three straight contests.