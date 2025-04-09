Fantasy Basketball
Alex Reese

Alex Reese Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 6:54pm

Reese has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Washington due to a strained right Achilles, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Reese will finish Wednesday's tilt with four points (1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 11 minutes off the bench. The 25-year-old forward's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta. However, Nick Nurse said postgame that the injury "looked pretty bad," which doesn't bode well for his availability for Philadelphia's final two games.

Alex Reese
Philadelphia 76ers

