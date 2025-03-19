Fantasy Basketball
Alex Reese headshot

Alex Reese News: Scores career-high 11 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Reese amassed 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 loss to the Thunder.

Reese tallied a career-high 11 points, continuing to play a meaningful role on a team with nothing to lose. He has now suited up in nine straight games, averaging 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals and blocks in 15.4 minutes per game.

Alex Reese
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
