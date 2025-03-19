Alex Reese News: Scores career-high 11 points
Reese amassed 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 loss to the Thunder.
Reese tallied a career-high 11 points, continuing to play a meaningful role on a team with nothing to lose. He has now suited up in nine straight games, averaging 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals and blocks in 15.4 minutes per game.
