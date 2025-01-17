Alondes Williams News: Impresses in loss in debut
Williams recorded 26 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 30 minutes in Friday's 123-105 G League loss to Osceola.
Williams shined in his debut with Sioux Falls in Friday's contest, not only shining offensively by leading all Skyforce players in scoring but also hauling in a team-high-tying trio of steals defensively. Williams has appeared in 13 G League games this season, averaging 20.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
