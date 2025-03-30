Alondes Williams News: Posts triple-double in finale

Williams ended with 34 points (10-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block over 41 minutes in Saturday's 119-112 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Williams did it all for Sioux Falls in Saturday's regular-season finale, leading all Skyforce players in scoring, threes made and assists while adding a team-high-tying rebound total in a triple-double performance. Williams appeared in 27 games with Sioux Falls this season, averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.